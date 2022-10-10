Versor Investments LP Has $1.49 Million Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Versor Investments LP lessened its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,020 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 307.5% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $34.60 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.92 and a 200-day moving average of $44.73. The company has a market capitalization of $25.36 billion, a PE ratio of 5.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.15. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.81 and a 52-week high of $61.54.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $26.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.47 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 305.10% and a net margin of 4.98%. Dell Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 19.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DELL. Cowen cut their price target on Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Barclays cut their price target on Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.33.

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In related news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $5,147,068.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 774,352 shares in the company, valued at $36,936,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Dell Technologies news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $5,147,068.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 774,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,936,590.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 27,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total transaction of $1,106,947.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 343,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,822,167. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 47.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.