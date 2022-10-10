Versor Investments LP Invests $1.49 Million in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 37,996 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 69.1% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 3,579 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 76.3% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 10,974 shares of the bank’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 100.0% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,220 shares of the bank’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 10,110 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 70.9% during the first quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 2,169,387 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,713,000 after buying an additional 900,084 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 2.7% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Johnny Trotter bought 4,300 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.28 per share, with a total value of $181,804.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 898,057 shares in the company, valued at $37,969,849.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares Trading Down 1.8 %

FFIN stock opened at $43.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72 and a beta of 0.84. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.47 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.10.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 42.97%. The firm had revenue of $139.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.87 million. Research analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Financial Bankshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Hovde Group dropped their price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares to $44.50 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Stephens increased their price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; commercial and industrial, municipal, agricultural, construction and development, farm, non-owner occupied and owner-occupied commercial real estate, residential, and consumer auto and non-auto loans to businesses, professional individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

