Versor Investments LP Has $1.45 Million Stock Holdings in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) by 240.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,989 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP owned approximately 0.06% of Corcept Therapeutics worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 38,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 208,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,702,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 76,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

Corcept Therapeutics Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of CORT stock opened at $26.48 on Monday. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $15.82 and a 12-month high of $29.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.34.

Insider Transactions at Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CORT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 25.53%. The company had revenue of $103.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.51 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 50,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $1,303,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,116.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 50,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $1,303,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,116.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.37, for a total transaction of $684,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,456.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,200 shares of company stock worth $2,633,990 in the last quarter. 18.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CORT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $21.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

About Corcept Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.