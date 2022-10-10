Versor Investments LP Increases Stock Position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Versor Investments LP increased its position in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) by 99.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,722 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Korn Ferry during the second quarter worth about $923,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new position in Korn Ferry in the 2nd quarter valued at $244,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KFY shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Korn Ferry from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com raised Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th.

Shares of KFY opened at $49.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.46. Korn Ferry has a 52-week low of $46.47 and a 52-week high of $84.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.77.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $695.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.04 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 22.49% and a net margin of 11.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is 9.88%.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

