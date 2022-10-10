Versor Investments LP Raises Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 254.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,089 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $1,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RHI. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Robert Half International by 237.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 299,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,365,000 after buying an additional 210,409 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Robert Half International by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in Robert Half International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,310,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Robert Half International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 305,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,102,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Robert Half International by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 279,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,162,000 after buying an additional 15,331 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Robert Half International news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total value of $803,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 247,349 shares in the company, valued at $19,874,492.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total value of $215,968.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,860.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total transaction of $803,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 247,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,874,492.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of RHI stock opened at $77.50 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.39. The company has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.35. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $125.77.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 48.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

Robert Half International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is currently 27.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RHI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. CL King reduced their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Robert Half International to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial lowered Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $133.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Robert Half International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.71.

Robert Half International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Further Reading

