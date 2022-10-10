Versor Investments LP Purchases 24,132 Shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Versor Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) by 204.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,132 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRGO. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new position in shares of Perrigo during the second quarter worth approximately $414,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perrigo during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Violich Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Perrigo during the second quarter worth approximately $640,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Perrigo during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Perrigo by 14.8% during the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 41,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after buying an additional 5,392 shares in the last quarter. 96.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PRGO opened at $38.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.63. Perrigo Company plc has a 1 year low of $31.32 and a 1 year high of $47.95.

Perrigo ( NYSE:PRGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 2.17% and a positive return on equity of 4.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -148.57%.

PRGO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Perrigo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Argus upgraded Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International.

