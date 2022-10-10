Versor Investments LP Boosts Position in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

Versor Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) by 48.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,296 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,351 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

REYN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

REYN opened at $26.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.09. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.54 and a 52-week high of $32.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The company had revenue of $917.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.73 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is 70.23%.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

