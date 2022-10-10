Versor Investments LP Buys 36,645 Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Versor Investments LP raised its stake in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) by 324.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 47,945 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,645 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Murphy Oil by 36.8% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 25,357 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 5.1% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 10,355 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 2.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,980 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.9% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MUR. StockNews.com cut Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Murphy Oil from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Murphy Oil from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Murphy Oil from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Murphy Oil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.13.

Murphy Oil Stock Up 0.1 %

MUR stock opened at $43.56 on Monday. Murphy Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.50 and a fifty-two week high of $45.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 2.38.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.87 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 17.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 100.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Co. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Murphy Oil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director T Jay Collins sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total transaction of $201,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,137 shares in the company, valued at $408,723.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Thomas J. Mireles sold 5,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $201,102.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,758 shares in the company, valued at $1,878,815.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director T Jay Collins sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total value of $201,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,723.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Murphy Oil Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Featured Articles

