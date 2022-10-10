Versor Investments LP Buys 11,023 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 402.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,023 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 566.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 287.3% during the 1st quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 7,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. 88.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

COF opened at $93.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.52. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $90.27 and a 1 year high of $174.65. The stock has a market cap of $36.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.42.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.13 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $8.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 29.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.71 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 19.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 10.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on COF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kara West sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $304,663.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $915,086.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Kara West sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $304,663.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $915,086.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total transaction of $60,564.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,235,808.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 78,928 shares of company stock valued at $8,506,721. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Capital One Financial

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.