Versor Investments LP Increases Stock Holdings in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Versor Investments LP boosted its position in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) by 103.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,749 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,149 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in AAR were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIR. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of AAR by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AAR by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 19,625 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in AAR by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 494,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,946,000 after purchasing an additional 214,094 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AAR in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in AAR by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,606 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

Get AAR alerts:

AAR Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:AIR opened at $38.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.58. AAR Corp. has a 52 week low of $31.89 and a 52 week high of $52.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAR ( NYSE:AIR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $446.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.10 million. AAR had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AAR Corp. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

AIR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on AAR from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on AAR from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. TheStreet lowered AAR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut AAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AAR currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Insider Activity at AAR

In related news, Director David P. Storch sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $1,170,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 315,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,749,362.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About AAR

(Get Rating)

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services. This segment also sells and leases new, overhauled, and repaired engine and airframe parts, and components; and provides inventory and repair programs, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components, as well as performance-based supply chain logistics programs in support of the U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.