Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 280,559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $318,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 154,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $175,605,000 after purchasing an additional 5,051 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,917 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $158,979,000 after purchasing an additional 6,210 shares during the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN increased its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 143.2% in the first quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 125,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $142,602,000 after purchasing an additional 73,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WTM shares. StockNews.com upgraded White Mountains Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. TheStreet cut White Mountains Insurance Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th.

White Mountains Insurance Group stock opened at $1,315.70 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,320.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,227.05. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $978.51 and a one year high of $1,397.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported ($23.83) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $294.30 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Peter M. Carlson sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,400.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: HG Global/BAM, Ark, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

