Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Holdings Lifted by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) by 180.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,107 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,662 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LITE. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum during the fourth quarter valued at $3,898,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 153,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,659,000 after buying an additional 20,485 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Lumentum in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 8,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total value of $836,326.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,286,473.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 3,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total transaction of $261,186.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,179,825.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 8,809 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total value of $836,326.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 139,946 shares in the company, valued at $13,286,473.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,620 shares of company stock worth $1,909,492. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum stock opened at $72.70 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.24. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.00. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.00 and a 12 month high of $108.90.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.08. Lumentum had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $422.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on LITE shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Lumentum from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Bank of America started coverage on Lumentum in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Lumentum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Lumentum to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lumentum from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lumentum currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.75.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.It offers tunable transponders, transceivers, and transmitter modules; tunable lasers, receivers, and modulators; transport products, such as reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexers, amplifiers, and optical channel monitors, as well as components, including 980nm, multi-mode, and Raman pumps; and switches, attenuators, photodetectors, gain flattening filters, isolators, wavelength-division multiplexing filters, arrayed waveguide gratings, multiplex/de-multiplexers, and integrated passive modules.

