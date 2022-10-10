Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) PT Lowered to $94.00

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Citigroup from $97.00 to $94.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.96% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded Atkore from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Atkore from $151.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Atkore from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Atkore stock opened at $86.27 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.30 and a 200 day moving average of $92.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 2.20. Atkore has a 12-month low of $70.50 and a 12-month high of $123.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Atkore ( NYSE:ATKR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $5.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Atkore had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 90.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.96 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATKR. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Atkore by 3,577.8% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Atkore by 684.2% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Atkore in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Atkore by 54.7% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Atkore by 706.3% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. 97.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atkore Inc manufactures and sells electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical products, including conduits cables, and installation accessories. It also provides safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

