Kroger (NYSE:KR) Upgraded to “Outperform” by BNP Paribas

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $51.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas’ price objective points to a potential upside of 18.60% from the stock’s current price.

KR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, June 17th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Kroger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Kroger from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com raised Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Kroger from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.39.

Kroger Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:KR opened at $43.00 on Monday. Kroger has a 12 month low of $38.22 and a 12 month high of $62.78. The firm has a market cap of $30.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.31 and its 200-day moving average is $50.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kroger

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $34.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.44 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Kroger will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KR. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in Kroger by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kroger by 179.5% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in Kroger by 176.2% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

