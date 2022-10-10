Wedbush Lowers Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Price Target to $79.00

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Wedbush from $94.00 to $79.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential upside of 75.01% from the company’s current price.

CCS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Century Communities from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Century Communities from $70.50 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Century Communities from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Century Communities Price Performance

CCS opened at $45.14 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.55. Century Communities has a 12-month low of $39.00 and a 12-month high of $86.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.31. Century Communities had a return on equity of 33.10% and a net margin of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.47 EPS. Century Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Century Communities will post 19.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Century Communities by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,167,858 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,132,000 after acquiring an additional 39,505 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Century Communities by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,313,759 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,378,000 after acquiring an additional 72,801 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Century Communities by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,116,148 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,792,000 after buying an additional 249,096 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Century Communities by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 926,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,649,000 after buying an additional 14,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Century Communities by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 632,292 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,434,000 after buying an additional 108,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

