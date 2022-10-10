JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases RS Group (LON:RS1) Price Target to GBX 1,250

RS Group (LON:RS1 – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,050 ($12.69) to GBX 1,250 ($15.10) in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 30.14% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,060 ($12.81) target price on shares of RS Group in a report on Friday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($14.50) price target on shares of RS Group in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RS Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,246 ($15.06).

Shares of LON:RS1 opened at GBX 960.50 ($11.61) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.53 billion and a PE ratio of 1,962.24. RS Group has a 1-year low of GBX 790 ($9.55) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,169 ($14.13). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,059.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.07.

In other news, insider David Egan sold 34,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 939 ($11.35), for a total transaction of £327,898.80 ($396,204.45).

RS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, and internationally. The company provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

