Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 108.6% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 8,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 4,497 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 340.7% in the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 10,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 8,235 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 34.1% in the second quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 22,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after buying an additional 5,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth about $263,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VYM opened at $96.96 on Monday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $94.80 and a 52 week high of $115.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.18.

