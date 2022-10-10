BAE Systems (LON:BA) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,000

BAE Systems (LON:BA – Get Rating) had its target price upped by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 965 ($11.66) to GBX 1,000 ($12.08) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.18% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 860 ($10.39) to GBX 970 ($11.72) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 850 ($10.27) to GBX 900 ($10.87) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 900 ($10.87) to GBX 1,020 ($12.32) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 953.60 ($11.52).

Shares of BA stock opened at GBX 846.20 ($10.22) on Monday. BAE Systems has a 1 year low of GBX 7.67 ($0.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 856.81 ($10.35). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 793.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 776.18. The firm has a market capitalization of £26.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,923.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.14.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

