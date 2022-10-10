Tesco (LON:TSCO) Price Target Lowered to GBX 240 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Tesco (LON:TSCO – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 320 ($3.87) to GBX 240 ($2.90) in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.96% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 330 ($3.99) price objective on shares of Tesco in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 325 ($3.93) price target on shares of Tesco in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Tesco to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 350 ($4.23) to GBX 260 ($3.14) in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 320 ($3.87) price objective on shares of Tesco in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 295.83 ($3.57).

Shares of Tesco stock opened at GBX 205.20 ($2.48) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 243.51 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 256.82. Tesco has a fifty-two week low of GBX 199.19 ($2.41) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 304.10 ($3.67). The company has a market capitalization of £15.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,026.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.76.

In other news, insider Ken Murphy purchased 24,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 204 ($2.46) per share, with a total value of £49,678.08 ($60,026.68).

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products through approximately 4,752 stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary, as well as through online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

