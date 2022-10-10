D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Price Target Cut to $83.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $97.00 to $83.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.42% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reduced their price target on D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on D.R. Horton from $82.50 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on D.R. Horton to $85.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $73.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.14.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

Shares of DHI stock opened at $71.91 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.14 and a 200 day moving average of $72.17. D.R. Horton has a 52 week low of $59.25 and a 52 week high of $110.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Insider Activity

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.18. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 17.42%. The business had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that D.R. Horton will post 17.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total transaction of $388,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,025.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total value of $388,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,025.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total value of $308,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,067 shares in the company, valued at $82,233.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,167 shares of company stock valued at $851,821 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,593 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 26,974 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 15,374 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 4,164 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 614 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.