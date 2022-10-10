WPP (LON:WPP) PT Lowered to GBX 1,210 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

WPP (LON:WPP – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,290 ($15.59) to GBX 1,210 ($14.62) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 58.21% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on WPP. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 915 ($11.06) price target on shares of WPP in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Shore Capital boosted their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 1,250 ($15.10) to GBX 1,290 ($15.59) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 1,150 ($13.90) to GBX 950 ($11.48) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,214 ($14.67).

Get WPP alerts:

WPP Stock Up 1.0 %

WPP stock opened at GBX 764.80 ($9.24) on Friday. WPP has a fifty-two week low of GBX 719.60 ($8.70) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,231.50 ($14.88). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.86, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 782.85 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 868.58. The company has a market capitalization of £8.30 billion and a PE ratio of 1,389.82.

Insider Activity at WPP

About WPP

In related news, insider Thomas Ilube purchased 1,000 shares of WPP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 808 ($9.76) per share, with a total value of £8,080 ($9,763.17).

(Get Rating)

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.