easyJet (LON:EZJ) Price Target Lowered to GBX 270 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

easyJet (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 310 ($3.75) to GBX 270 ($3.26) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 8.88% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on easyJet from GBX 750 ($9.06) to GBX 560 ($6.77) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group set a GBX 565 ($6.83) price target on easyJet in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 490 ($5.92) price target on easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 750 ($9.06) price target on easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, HSBC set a GBX 725 ($8.76) price target on easyJet in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 612.86 ($7.41).

Get easyJet alerts:

easyJet Stock Up 0.6 %

EZJ opened at GBX 296.30 ($3.58) on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 356.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 433.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.63, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.22. easyJet has a one year low of GBX 276.87 ($3.35) and a one year high of GBX 729.20 ($8.81). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.75.

About easyJet

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.