Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target Cut to $375.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $425.00 to $375.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.23% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on DPZ. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $334.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $430.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $362.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $421.88.
Domino’s Pizza Stock Down 3.0 %
Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $314.52 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $365.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $374.39. Domino’s Pizza has a 12-month low of $300.63 and a 12-month high of $567.57. The firm has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.68.
Insider Buying and Selling at Domino’s Pizza
In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 65 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.75, for a total value of $25,788.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,297,372.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 65 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.75, for a total transaction of $25,788.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,297,372.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.26, for a total transaction of $42,153.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,264,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,190 shares of company stock worth $1,625,744 over the last three months. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth about $251,368,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,414,976 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $941,140,000 after buying an additional 319,545 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 572.7% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 271,808 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $105,926,000 after buying an additional 231,402 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,539,785 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,997,609,000 after buying an additional 215,128 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,332,340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $542,276,000 after buying an additional 190,595 shares during the period. 96.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Domino’s Pizza Company Profile
Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Domino’s Pizza (DPZ)
- Clorox Pandemic Gains Have Been Bleached, Time to Get Back In?
- Could the Crash of the Pound Cause the Fed to Blink on Rates?
- 2 Regional Banks With Sector-Beating Price Performance
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/3-10/7
- ConAgra Brands Is A Value Pick For Income Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.