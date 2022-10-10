Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target Cut to $375.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $425.00 to $375.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.23% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on DPZ. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $334.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $430.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $362.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $421.88.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $314.52 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $365.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $374.39. Domino’s Pizza has a 12-month low of $300.63 and a 12-month high of $567.57. The firm has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.06). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 65 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.75, for a total value of $25,788.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,297,372.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 65 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.75, for a total transaction of $25,788.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,297,372.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.26, for a total transaction of $42,153.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,264,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,190 shares of company stock worth $1,625,744 over the last three months. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth about $251,368,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,414,976 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $941,140,000 after buying an additional 319,545 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 572.7% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 271,808 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $105,926,000 after buying an additional 231,402 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,539,785 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,997,609,000 after buying an additional 215,128 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,332,340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $542,276,000 after buying an additional 190,595 shares during the period. 96.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

