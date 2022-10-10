Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J) PT Lowered to GBX 155

Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 190 ($2.30) to GBX 155 ($1.87) in a research report issued on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on J. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Jacobs Engineering Group to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 300 ($3.62) to GBX 210 ($2.54) in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.62) target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Monday, September 26th. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 270 ($3.26) to GBX 180 ($2.17) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Engineering Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 257.50 ($3.11).
