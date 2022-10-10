Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Price Target Cut to $15.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 30.66% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Cinemark from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cinemark from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Cinemark from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.29.

Get Cinemark alerts:

Cinemark Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of Cinemark stock opened at $11.48 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.75, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.68. Cinemark has a 52-week low of $11.36 and a 52-week high of $23.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cinemark

Cinemark ( NYSE:CNK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $744.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.88 million. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 43.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 152.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.19) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cinemark will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in Cinemark by 1.5% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 43,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Cinemark by 2.9% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cinemark by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. grew its position in Cinemark by 3.7% in the first quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Cinemark by 8.2% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of June 30, 2022, it operated 522 theatres with 5,868 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.