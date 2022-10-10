JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for HSBC (LON:HSBA)

HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 590 ($7.13) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.66% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on HSBA. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 705 ($8.52) price target on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($8.46) price target on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 560 ($6.77) to GBX 625 ($7.55) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 570 ($6.89) price target on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 636.18 ($7.69).

HSBA stock opened at GBX 465.80 ($5.63) on Monday. HSBC has a one year low of GBX 409.85 ($4.95) and a one year high of GBX 567.20 ($6.85). The firm has a market capitalization of £93.01 billion and a PE ratio of 777.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 522.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 520.35.

In related news, insider Ewen Stevenson acquired 34,866 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 537 ($6.49) per share, for a total transaction of £187,230.42 ($226,232.99).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

