Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) PT Lowered to $37.00 at Citigroup

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Citigroup from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.82% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $55.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.83.

Evoqua Water Technologies Price Performance

AQUA stock opened at $33.69 on Monday. Evoqua Water Technologies has a 1 year low of $30.44 and a 1 year high of $49.38. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.68, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.79 and a 200 day moving average of $37.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies ( NYSE:AQUA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $439.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Evoqua Water Technologies will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQUA. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,666,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 141,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,599,000 after acquiring an additional 13,298 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 25,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $2,827,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 548.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and contract services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

