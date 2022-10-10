Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK) PT Lowered to GBX 2,250 at Royal Bank of Canada

Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 2,350 ($28.40) to GBX 2,250 ($27.19) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.19% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a research note on Thursday.
Brooks Macdonald Group Stock Down 0.3 %
Brooks Macdonald Group stock opened at GBX 1,920 ($23.20) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,165.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,258.82. The company has a market cap of £311.21 million and a PE ratio of 13.45. Brooks Macdonald Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,854.72 ($22.41) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,800 ($33.83).
Insider Transactions at Brooks Macdonald Group
About Brooks Macdonald Group
Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It operates through two segments, UK Investment Management and International.
Featured Stories
- Clorox Pandemic Gains Have Been Bleached, Time to Get Back In?
- Could the Crash of the Pound Cause the Fed to Blink on Rates?
- 2 Regional Banks With Sector-Beating Price Performance
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/3-10/7
- ConAgra Brands Is A Value Pick For Income Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Macdonald Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Macdonald Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.