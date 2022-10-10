Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK) PT Lowered to GBX 2,250 at Royal Bank of Canada

Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 2,350 ($28.40) to GBX 2,250 ($27.19) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.19% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a research note on Thursday.

Get Brooks Macdonald Group alerts:

Brooks Macdonald Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Brooks Macdonald Group stock opened at GBX 1,920 ($23.20) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,165.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,258.82. The company has a market cap of £311.21 million and a PE ratio of 13.45. Brooks Macdonald Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,854.72 ($22.41) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,800 ($33.83).

Insider Transactions at Brooks Macdonald Group

About Brooks Macdonald Group

In other news, insider Andrew William Shepherd sold 402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,125 ($25.68), for a total value of £8,542.50 ($10,322.02). In related news, insider Ben Thorpe sold 3,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,883 ($22.75), for a total value of £63,626.57 ($76,880.82). Also, insider Andrew William Shepherd sold 402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,125 ($25.68), for a total value of £8,542.50 ($10,322.02). Insiders have sold 4,690 shares of company stock worth $9,216,707 over the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It operates through two segments, UK Investment Management and International.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Macdonald Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Macdonald Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.