Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY) Price Target Raised to GBX 250

Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 230 ($2.78) to GBX 250 ($3.02) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 29.80% from the stock’s previous close.

MONY has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group from GBX 220 ($2.66) to GBX 230 ($2.78) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.32) price target on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 269.17 ($3.25).

Moneysupermarket.com Group Price Performance

Shares of MONY opened at GBX 192.60 ($2.33) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.03 billion and a PE ratio of 1,747.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 197.52 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 186.95. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 162.30 ($1.96) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 232.02 ($2.80). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.68, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Moneysupermarket.com Group Company Profile

In related news, insider Robin Freestone purchased 21,185 shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 189 ($2.28) per share, for a total transaction of £40,039.65 ($48,380.44).

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, Travel and Cashback segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, car hire, flights, and hotels under the TravelSupermarket brand.

