Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Has $1.17 Million Stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,029 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 76,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,049,000 after acquiring an additional 4,264 shares during the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 26,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 52.5% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 639.0% in the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

Shares of CIBR stock opened at $39.16 on Monday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.08 and a fifty-two week high of $56.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.87.

