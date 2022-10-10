HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE)

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APREGet Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $3.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 341.11% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company.

Aprea Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:APRE opened at $0.68 on Monday. Aprea Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $5.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.81 and a 200-day moving average of $1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $15.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.72.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APREGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.61). As a group, research analysts forecast that Aprea Therapeutics will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aprea Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APRE. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Aprea Therapeutics by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 311,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 13,854 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 18.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aprea Therapeutics Company Profile

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel cancer therapeutics that target DNA damage response pathways. Its lead product candidate is ATRN-119, an oral ATR inhibitor that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat patients with advanced solid tumors.

