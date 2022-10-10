HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE)

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $3.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 341.11% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company.

Aprea Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:APRE opened at $0.68 on Monday. Aprea Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $5.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.81 and a 200-day moving average of $1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $15.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aprea Therapeutics

Aprea Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:APRE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.61). As a group, research analysts forecast that Aprea Therapeutics will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APRE. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Aprea Therapeutics by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 311,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 13,854 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 18.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aprea Therapeutics Company Profile

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel cancer therapeutics that target DNA damage response pathways. Its lead product candidate is ATRN-119, an oral ATR inhibitor that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat patients with advanced solid tumors.

