B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Price Target Lowered to GBX 412 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 577 ($6.97) to GBX 412 ($4.98) in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.30% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 460 ($5.56) target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 480 ($5.80) price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 475 ($5.74) price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut B&M European Value Retail to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 440 ($5.32) to GBX 300 ($3.62) in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 512.44 ($6.19).

Get B&M European Value Retail alerts:

B&M European Value Retail Stock Performance

LON:BME opened at GBX 316.20 ($3.82) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £3.17 billion and a PE ratio of 752.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 368.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 418.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 303.75, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.49. B&M European Value Retail has a fifty-two week low of GBX 289 ($3.49) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 651.40 ($7.87).

About B&M European Value Retail

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of 701 stores under the B&M brand, and 311 stores under the Heron Foods and B&M Express brands in the United Kingdom; and 107 stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides employment and property management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for B&M European Value Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&M European Value Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.