Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Insider Javier Ferrán Purchases 228 Shares

Diageo plc (LON:DGE – Get Rating) insider Javier Ferrán bought 228 shares of Diageo stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,622 ($43.77) per share, for a total transaction of £8,258.16 ($9,978.44).

On Monday, September 12th, Javier Ferrán bought 217 shares of Diageo stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,807 ($46.00) per share, with a total value of £8,261.19 ($9,982.10).

On Wednesday, August 10th, Javier Ferrán bought 216 shares of Diageo stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,825 ($46.22) per share, with a total value of £8,262 ($9,983.08).

DGE stock opened at GBX 3,645 ($44.04) on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,815.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,764.98. The firm has a market capitalization of £83.03 billion and a PE ratio of 2,605.36. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of GBX 3,282.50 ($39.66) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,110 ($49.66). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.36, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a GBX 46.82 ($0.57) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous dividend of $29.36. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.82%.

Several research firms have issued reports on DGE. set a GBX 3,300 ($39.87) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,780 ($45.67) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group set a GBX 4,300 ($51.96) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,500 ($54.37) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a GBX 4,100 ($49.54) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diageo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 4,158 ($50.24).

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

