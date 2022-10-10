Dover (NYSE:DOV) Price Target Cut to $149.00

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Citigroup from $156.00 to $149.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 23.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DOV. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Dover to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on Dover from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Dover from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Dover from $176.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dover presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.45.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover Price Performance

DOV opened at $120.72 on Monday. Dover has a 52-week low of $115.02 and a 52-week high of $184.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.17.

Institutional Trading of Dover

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Dover had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 26.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Dover will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOV. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dover in the second quarter worth $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dover by 115.8% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dover during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Dover by 411.9% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dover during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Dover Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.