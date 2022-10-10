Airtel Africa’s (AAF) Overweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Airtel Africa (LON:AAF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 215 ($2.60) price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 65.80% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Barclays increased their price target on Airtel Africa from GBX 190 ($2.30) to GBX 200 ($2.42) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th.

Airtel Africa Price Performance

Shares of AAF opened at GBX 129.68 ($1.57) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 139.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 144.32. The company has a market capitalization of £4.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 808.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.95, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.64. Airtel Africa has a fifty-two week low of GBX 92.45 ($1.12) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 173.10 ($2.09).

About Airtel Africa

Airtel Africa Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and mobile money services to customers in Nigeria, East Africa, and Francophone Africa. It offers prepaid and postpaid wireless voice, international roaming, and fixed line telephone services; data communication services, including 2G, 3G, and 4G; and mobile money services, such as digital wallet payments systems, microloans, savings, and international money transfers.

