Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Has $1.13 Million Stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 113.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,479 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,740,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,169,000 after buying an additional 594,694 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 166.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 790,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,699,000 after buying an additional 494,120 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7,810.8% in the 1st quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 372,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,243,000 after buying an additional 367,969 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,738,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,779,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,041,000 after buying an additional 298,068 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ LMBS opened at $47.24 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.40. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $47.22 and a 1 year high of $50.68.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%.

