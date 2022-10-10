Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) PT Lowered to $27.00 at B. Riley

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by B. Riley from $31.00 to $27.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 94.10% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GNK. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Genco Shipping & Trading from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Genco Shipping & Trading Stock Performance

Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock opened at $13.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $588.13 million, a P/E ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 12 month low of $11.92 and a 12 month high of $27.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Genco Shipping & Trading ( NYSE:GNK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $105.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.83 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 38.70%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Genco Shipping & Trading news, Director Arthur L. Regan sold 62,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total value of $978,312.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,645.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Arthur L. Regan sold 62,512 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total transaction of $978,312.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,645.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 25,000 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $437,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,587 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,134. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genco Shipping & Trading

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GNK. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the fourth quarter worth about $3,455,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading during the first quarter valued at approximately $612,000. Sterling Manor Financial LLC purchased a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading during the first quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. raised its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 7.1% during the first quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 25,790 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital CS Group LLC purchased a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading during the first quarter valued at approximately $646,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels to transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

