Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:UJUN) Stake Raised by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:UJUN – Get Rating) by 37.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,297 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC owned 0.81% of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – June worth $899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – June during the second quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – June by 14.8% in the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – June in the second quarter worth approximately $767,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – June by 4.4% in the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – June during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,586,000.

Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – June Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA UJUN opened at $26.16 on Monday. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – June has a twelve month low of $26.03 and a twelve month high of $29.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.56.

