FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.15-$4.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $870.00 million-$890.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $879.40 million.

FLEETCOR Technologies Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:FLT opened at $179.59 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $210.49 and its 200-day moving average is $225.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 52 week low of $173.34 and a 52 week high of $282.02. The firm has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.24.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.25. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 29.27% and a return on equity of 38.86%. The company had revenue of $861.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.94 million. Equities analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 14.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $268.00 to $254.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $275.90.

In other news, insider Alan King sold 1,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.38, for a total value of $308,041.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,265. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 15.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 15.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the first quarter worth about $219,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 9.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 123.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

