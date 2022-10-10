Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Decreases Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lessened its position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 666 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC owned about 0.16% of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF worth $870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 97.3% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 23.6% during the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 4,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $229,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 38.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $242,000.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF stock opened at $31.77 on Monday. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF has a one year low of $31.22 and a one year high of $55.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.91.

