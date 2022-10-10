Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Acquires Shares of 2,494 Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,494 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TFX. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 61,021 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $20,044,000 after purchasing an additional 22,021 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 1,368.8% in the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 22,032 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,237,000 after purchasing an additional 20,532 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,856,339 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,595,212,000 after purchasing an additional 78,713 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex in the 4th quarter worth about $1,286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

TFX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Teleflex from $300.00 to $278.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Teleflex from $295.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Teleflex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $248.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Teleflex in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $322.70.

Shares of NYSE:TFX opened at $194.22 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $229.73 and a 200 day moving average of $266.25. The company has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12-month low of $192.80 and a 12-month high of $381.97.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.05. Teleflex had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $704.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.64%.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

