John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,160 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,358 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. owned about 0.23% of CalAmp worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CalAmp by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,506 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,955 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in CalAmp by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,953 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in CalAmp by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 61,702 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 26,456 shares during the period. B. Riley Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CalAmp by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 87,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 11,326 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in CalAmp by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 93,494 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares during the period. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CAMP. StockNews.com cut CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Craig Hallum upgraded CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

Shares of CAMP opened at $4.02 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.53. CalAmp Corp. has a twelve month low of $3.82 and a twelve month high of $10.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.40.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. CalAmp had a negative return on equity of 34.70% and a negative net margin of 14.66%. The firm had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that CalAmp Corp. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CalAmp news, Director B. Riley Asset Management, Llc acquired 107,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.08 per share, with a total value of $438,954.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,189,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,931,768.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director B. Riley Asset Management, Llc bought 107,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.08 per share, with a total value of $438,954.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,189,159 shares in the company, valued at $8,931,768.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffery R. Gardner bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.17 per share, with a total value of $83,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 483,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,018,159.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 428,587 shares of company stock worth $1,767,067 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

CalAmp Corp., a connected intelligence company, provides leverages a data-driven solutions ecosystem to people and organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software & Subscription Services and Telematics Products.

