John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Buys 6,400 Shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBKB)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBKB – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of Rhinebeck Bancorp worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Grace & White Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. 14.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RBKB stock opened at $9.90 on Monday. Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.06 and a 52-week high of $11.52. The stock has a market cap of $111.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.51 and a 200-day moving average of $9.61.

Rhinebeck Bancorp ( NASDAQ:RBKB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.37 million during the quarter. Rhinebeck Bancorp had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 7.96%.

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Rhinebeck Bank that provides banking and financial products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the Hudson Valley region of New York. The company offers deposits; automobile loans; commercial real estate loans, including multi-family real estate loans, commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial business loans; and one-to four-family residential real estate loans.

