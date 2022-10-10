V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.60-$2.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.43 billion-$12.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.13 billion. V.F. also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.70-$0.75 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Citigroup lowered their price target on V.F. from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on V.F. from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on V.F. from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on V.F. from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.60.

VFC stock opened at $28.87 on Monday. V.F. has a 1-year low of $28.61 and a 1-year high of $78.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.54.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 8.45%. Research analysts anticipate that V.F. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.93%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.82%.

In other news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.76 per share, with a total value of $268,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,374.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.76 per share, for a total transaction of $268,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 34,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,374.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard Carucci purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.44 per share, for a total transaction of $414,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 115,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,787,480.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in V.F. by 106.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 17,451 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in V.F. by 105.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,068 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new stake in V.F. in the first quarter worth $217,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in V.F. by 6.0% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in V.F. by 17.3% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,751 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

