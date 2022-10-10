V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.70-$0.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00. The company issued revenue guidance of -. V.F. also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.60-$2.70 EPS.

V.F. Stock Down 4.7 %

V.F. stock opened at $28.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.66. V.F. has a fifty-two week low of $28.61 and a fifty-two week high of $78.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.54.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 33.20%. As a group, analysts forecast that V.F. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.82%.

VFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of V.F. from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of V.F. from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of V.F. from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of V.F. from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of V.F. from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, V.F. currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.60.

In other V.F. news, Director Richard Carucci acquired 10,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.44 per share, with a total value of $414,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 115,528 shares in the company, valued at $4,787,480.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.76 per share, for a total transaction of $268,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 34,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,374.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Carucci bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.44 per share, for a total transaction of $414,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 115,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,787,480.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VFC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in V.F. by 16.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,200,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,285,822,000 after purchasing an additional 5,626,337 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in V.F. in the first quarter worth $83,806,000. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in V.F. in the first quarter worth $50,416,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in V.F. by 38.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,706,486 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $153,890,000 after purchasing an additional 756,275 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in V.F. by 43.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,443,504 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $63,760,000 after purchasing an additional 440,390 shares during the period. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

