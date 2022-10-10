Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Has $972,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 246 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VPU. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 11,964.5% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,790,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775,530 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,445,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,955,000 after purchasing an additional 199,104 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 438,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,720,000 after purchasing an additional 81,797 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,281,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $12,389,000.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

VPU opened at $138.60 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.95. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a twelve month low of $137.76 and a twelve month high of $169.55.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

