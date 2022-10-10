Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Buys 13,755 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 391.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,270 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,755 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Fortinet by 442.2% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,122,018 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $120,064,000 after buying an additional 1,730,673 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Fortinet by 391.1% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,019,623 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $114,271,000 after buying an additional 1,608,372 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Fortinet by 345.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,014,957 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $114,006,000 after buying an additional 1,562,454 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at $367,905,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 318.9% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 841,449 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,609,000 after buying an additional 640,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

FTNT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Fortinet to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Fortinet to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Fortinet from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortinet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.01.

Shares of FTNT opened at $51.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.65. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.37 and a 52-week high of $74.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.59 billion, a PE ratio of 63.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.15.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Fortinet had a return on equity of 128.66% and a net margin of 17.66%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total transaction of $1,994,480.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,638.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total transaction of $1,994,480.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,638.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $501,310.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,772,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,805,381,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,207 shares of company stock valued at $2,839,577 in the last quarter. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

