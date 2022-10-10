John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Sells 400 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 21,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Connacht Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Connacht Asset Management LP now owns 6,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 3,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.55, for a total transaction of $225,870.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,646 shares in the company, valued at $1,307,441.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.29, for a total transaction of $106,580.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 90,650 shares in the company, valued at $4,830,738.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 3,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.55, for a total value of $225,870.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,646 shares in the company, valued at $1,307,441.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 956,220 shares of company stock worth $56,766,567 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock opened at $56.47 on Monday. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.85 and a 52-week high of $80.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a current ratio of 7.55.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 33.38%. The business had revenue of $172.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MTSI shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.55.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

