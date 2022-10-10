Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VUG. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 60.7% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $216.45 on Monday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $213.19 and a 12-month high of $328.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $241.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.79.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.