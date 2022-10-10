Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Takes $924,000 Position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 17,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHR. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 14,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 8,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Vista Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 9,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHR opened at $48.84 on Monday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $48.65 and a 52-week high of $56.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.67 and a 200 day moving average of $51.40.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.